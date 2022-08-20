Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'A whole lot better' - City fans react to win over Millwall

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM August 20, 2022
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

Norwich City fans were delighted with their side's 2-0 win over Millwall at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City won their second game of the week against Millwall last night, goals from United States international Josh Sargent ensuring the Canaries secured all three points at Carrow Road.

Two assured finishes from the 22-year-old helped City climb up to fifth in the second division table, where their opponents had been situated prior to kick-off.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.













Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon