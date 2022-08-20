'A whole lot better' - City fans react to win over Millwall

Match reaction

Norwich City fans were delighted with their side's 2-0 win over Millwall at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City won their second game of the week against Millwall last night, goals from United States international Josh Sargent ensuring the Canaries secured all three points at Carrow Road.

Two assured finishes from the 22-year-old helped City climb up to fifth in the second division table, where their opponents had been situated prior to kick-off.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.