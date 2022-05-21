'Very disillusioned' - City fans on whether they'll be at Spurs game

Opinion

Attendance has been the main discussion point for Norwich City fans going into their final-day game against Tottenham Hotspur.

City have been relegated for three weeks and attendances have appeared to be declining at the Canaries ' dead rubber fixtures.

We asked fans whether they would be in attendance or staying away for the Spurs match, and why.

Read some of the best responses below.

There have been fears over the potential for Tottenham fans to be in home areas for the game, as their side chase Champions League football.

Spurs are only likely to need a point to secure fourth place and their fans are keen to watch them attempt to do so. City have warned, however, that any away fans found in home areas will be ejected without refund.



The three people next to me in the Barclay, who have been there for 10 years plus aren’t coming back. Will be a sad day. — David Huggins (@DavidHuggins66) May 20, 2022

Not the sliced bit interested any more to be honest club clearly don't want to talk to the fan base so why I bother anyway there only interested in what they can make on the tickets and how much is in the bank — Eddie Ivens (@EddieIvens) May 19, 2022

We'll go but probably leave after Spurs's 5th. Haven't been excited at going for months now. — Roger ansell (@rbransell) May 19, 2022

I will be attending and supporting my team to the bitter end like all other genuine supporters will be. OTBC💚💛 https://t.co/QIEI4wIQ7e — Tracey Smith (@Tracey91064) May 20, 2022

Thailand 🇹🇭 Canaries will be their pic.twitter.com/jXSWVbmFrj — Thailand_NCFC (@thailand_NCFC) May 19, 2022

Staying away! Rather than wasting money on untried players in the Premier League, NCFC should have given opportunities to home grown players-couldn't do any worse! — astarboxes (@astarboxes) May 19, 2022



