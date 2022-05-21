Opinion
'Very disillusioned' - City fans on whether they'll be at Spurs game
Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd
Attendance has been the main discussion point for Norwich City fans going into their final-day game against Tottenham Hotspur.
City have been relegated for three weeks and attendances have appeared to be declining at the Canaries ' dead rubber fixtures.
We asked fans whether they would be in attendance or staying away for the Spurs match, and why.
Read some of the best responses below.
There have been fears over the potential for Tottenham fans to be in home areas for the game, as their side chase Champions League football.
Spurs are only likely to need a point to secure fourth place and their fans are keen to watch them attempt to do so. City have warned, however, that any away fans found in home areas will be ejected without refund.
