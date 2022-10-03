Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 11:44 AM October 3, 2022
The traveling Norwich fans get behind their side during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield

Join Norwich City reporter Samuel Seaman for our subscriber exclusive Pink Un+ Q&A. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are back in the thick of things straight after the international break, with their 1-0 win over Blackpool followed up by a trip to Reading tomorrow night.

After an important victory in Lancashire, there are still plenty of queries to be addressed in our subscriber exclusive Pink Un+ Q&A, hosted by Canaries reporter Samuel Seaman from 1pm.

Get your free one-month Pink Un+ trial and get your questions in by downloading the app (which works on desktop and mobile devices) below.

Will Liam Gibbs return to the City side after Dean Smith admitted he had considered starting him in the North West? How many goals can Teemu Pukki score this season now he's hit form? How long until we see Dimitris Giannoulis back on the Carrow Road pitch?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

