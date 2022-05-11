'A total disgrace' - Fans react to another Norwich loss at Leicester

Match reaction

Norwich City suffered another defeat at the King Power stadium, losing 3-0 to Leicester.

After a promising first half the Canaries conceded twice in eight minutes, Jamie Vardy scoring a brace before James Maddison added to the scoreline against his former club.

Dean Smith's side were backed by a number of supporters despite relegation being confirmed, and they were in good voice throughout the fixture.

You can see some of the best reaction to the match from Norwich fans below.

The Premier League's bottom side still have two fixtures to play this season, with a trip to Wolves followed up by a final-day home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Survival is impossible but City can still avoid a 20th-placed finish, as is Smith's goal for the remainder of the campaign.