'Brilliant news' - City fans react to Omobamidele contract extension

Opinion

Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2026.

The Irish international broke into the City first team in the 2020-21 season, when he made nine appearances as the Canaries won the Championship title.

Injury restricted Omobamidele to just seven appearances last campaign, although he scored his first goal in yellow and green against Leeds United.

You can read some of the best fan reaction to the news of Omobamidele's contract extension below.