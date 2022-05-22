'Diabolical from day one' - Fans react to a woeful end to a woeful season for City

Match reaction

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of a difficult season. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured Champions League football for Spurs, while the Canaries provided a fitting end to their miserable season as they finished 20th.

You can read some of the best reaction from City fans below.

Supporters filtered out of Carrow Road in droves before the Norwich players had the chance to do their lap of appreciation.

Several Tottenham fans were ejected from home areas and there were chants of 'Delia out' and 'Webber out' as unsavoury scenes developed in NR1.