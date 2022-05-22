Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Diabolical from day one' - Fans react to a woeful end to a woeful season for City

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:46 PM May 22, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier L

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of a difficult season. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were beaten 5-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured Champions League football for Spurs, while the Canaries provided a fitting end to their miserable season as they finished 20th.

You can read some of the best reaction from City fans below.












Supporters filtered out of Carrow Road in droves before the Norwich players had the chance to do their lap of appreciation.

Several Tottenham fans were ejected from home areas and there were chants of 'Delia out' and 'Webber out' as unsavoury scenes developed in NR1.












Don't Miss

Norwich City fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Daniel Hambury

Opinion

'Why are the disillusioned leaving their calling card by way of an empty...

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's on loan midfielder Mathias Normann picked up an ankle injury in the Premier League 1-1 draw at Wolves

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur | Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Spurs - Gilmour and Gibson major doubts

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City captain Russell Martin is building for the future at Swansea City

News

City old boy Martin rebuffed job interest amid Watford reports

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
West Bromwich Albion's Cedric Kipre during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bro

Norwich City Transfer News

'Not true' - Smith dismisses links to West Brom's Kipre

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon