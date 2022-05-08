Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Pathetic and gutless' - Fans react to City's thrashing by West Ham

Samuel Seaman

Published: 4:49 PM May 8, 2022
Norwich City's Przemyslaw Placheta reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match at C

Norwich City were once again left dejected as they lost 4-0 to West Ham. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were beaten 4-0 by West Ham at Carrow Road, goals from Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini securing three points for the Hammers.

It comes as another disheartening blow for Canaries fans after relegation was secured at Villa Park last Saturday.

You can read some of their reaction below.












After a promising start, City quickly went behind in the game, and never recovered. This was their fourth consecutive defeat, with three Premier League games to go.

Dean Smith's side still have Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham to play as they attempt to gain some momentum going into the 2022-23 Championship season.















