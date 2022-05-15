Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'It's something' - Fans react to City's point at Wolves

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:00 PM May 15, 2022
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Bil

Teemu Pukki and Billy Gilmour celebrate Norwich City's goal at Wolves. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were denied three points by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Teemu Pukki's 11th goal of the season cancelled out by Rayan Ait-Nouri's equaliser.

The 1-1 draw meant that City have now bettered their 2019-20 points total, but the Canaries are still rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

You can read some of the best reaction to the match from City fans below.








Dean Smith is still targeting a 19th-placed finish, with Norwich moving a point closer to Watford ahead of the last day of the season.

City face Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road, while Watford visit Chelsea, but fans are already turning their attentions to next season.







