'Should be winning these games' - City fans react to Hull loss

Match reaction

Norwich City were defeated by Hull City in front of a number of travelling fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 2-1 by Hull in Yorkshire as they continue to search for their first win of the Championship season.

A double from Oscar Estupinan sealed all three points for the Tigers, who went top of the table with the victory.

Marcelino Nunez scored a fantastic free-kick consolation for the Canaries, who failed to find an equaliser despite late chances for new signing and Aston Villa loan export Aaron Ramsey.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.