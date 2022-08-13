Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Should be winning these games' - City fans react to Hull loss

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:15 PM August 13, 2022
Updated: 6:16 PM August 13, 2022
Marcelino Nunez of Norwich give this shirt to a lucky fan at the end of the Sky Bet Championship mat

Norwich City were defeated by Hull City in front of a number of travelling fans. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 2-1 by Hull in Yorkshire as they continue to search for their first win of the Championship season.

A double from Oscar Estupinan sealed all three points for the Tigers, who went top of the table with the victory.

Marcelino Nunez scored a fantastic free-kick consolation for the Canaries, who failed to find an equaliser despite late chances for new signing and Aston Villa loan export Aaron Ramsey.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.
















Don't Miss

CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone was a Norwich City transfer target

News

Kone opens up on collapse of proposed City transfer

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup First Round match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Interview

Smith calls on Hernandez to improve end product

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
The Canaries Trust

News

Canaries Trust buys club shares from Archant

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent can count on backing from Dean Smith to be a big player for Norwich City this season

Interview

Smith takeaways: City chief backs Sargent; getting Pukki firing

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon