Expert opinion

Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:15 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 12:18 PM October 17, 2022
Norwich City Forest fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford Picture by

Join Norwich City reporter Samuel Seaman to debate all the key topics around the Canaries.

After two consecutive Championship defeats, it's time for Norwich City to respond, but how will they fare when they welcome Luton Town to Carrow Road?

What was wrong at Vicarage Road, and how can it be put right against one of the division's most in-form sides? Will Dean Smith make any changes to his team?

Ask these questions and more in our Pink Un+ Q&A session.

Join the latest discussion, hosted by City reporter Samuel Seaman exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers, at 1pm.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Will Josh Sargent's goal at Watford consign him to a wide role once again, or will the American return to a front two alongside Teemu Pukki? Has Gabriel Sara finally done enough to earn a start?

Have all your Canaries queries answered this lunchtime.


