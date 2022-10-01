'Cracking stuff' - Fans react to Norwich City's win at Blackpool

Match reaction

Norwich City's supporters were in good voice as the Canaries beat Blackpool 1-0 in the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki's goal was the difference as Norwich City beat Blackpool 1-0 at Bloomfield Road, securing their seventh win of the Championship season.

The Canaries were backed by strong support in the North West, as they delivered the sort of performance fans had been hoping for going into the game.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City supporters below.