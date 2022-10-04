'Take that and run' - City fans react to Reading point

Norwich City were backed by more than 1,800 fans at Reading in Tuesday's 1-1 Championship draw.

Grant Hanley's second half opener was cancelled out by Jeff Hendrick but the point saw Dean Smith's squad move level on 24 points from 12 games at the top alongside Sheffield United.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City supporters below.

When we move the ball quick we look dangerous. So why do we slow the game down to less than walking pace? When we should be pushing for a winner, Hanley stops the ball dead on the halfway line. What exactly is Smith trying to get out of this team? #ncfc — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) October 4, 2022

Wow the whingers who "support" #ncfc 👀

💛We're not "too good" for this division

💚Reading are a decent side who are chuffed with a draw at home

💛Teams set up to slow us down

💚It's really hard to play against

💛We're 9 unbeaten

💚We're level TOP

Get a grip please everyone — Richard Graveling (@Gravers196) October 4, 2022

MOTM easy tonight... for the wrong reasons.



💛 Four of five duels won

💚 100% dribble success (2/2)

💛 87% pass accuracy

💚 One block

💛 7.2 SofaScore rating



Only player who had urgency and a will to go forward on the ball. #NCFC pic.twitter.com/K8miElEzye — Daniel Emery (@DanieIEmery) October 4, 2022

We’re not an easy team to watch or like



Fair play to Dean Smith for admitting that we’re not playing great… I just wish he’d do something about it#ncfc — Steve (@StevoCook) October 4, 2022

If you cant win, dont lose. Could be a huge point come May, could also be insignificant.



Gibbs the only highlight (again)



This team feels like it’s being held-back from its true potential. What or who is holding them back? I’m sure we have our opinions. UTFN #ncfc #canarycall — Gabelli🔰 (@IanGabelli) October 4, 2022

We're joint top, but we've ridden our luck in 80% of this unbeaten run.



Will take the point tonight tho, as had a feeling this was gona be the game where we got found out.



Normally be delighted with this kind of run, but there's still a weird vibe at the mo. #NCFC #OTBC — Dr Terence Wynn (@TheDoctorWynn) October 4, 2022

What I'm liking at the moment is #JoshSargent 🇺🇲 close footwork atm. Keeping the ball like a magnet. Causes problems and gives time, need more options to feed off that around the penalty area #ncfc #otbc 💛💚 #CanaryCall — Mark Thorndyke (@MarkThorndyke) October 4, 2022

It’s still a bit weird.

Away to 3rd, we were poor throughout but were still the better team in the 2nd half, got a draw & joint top without really playing well in practically any game this season

What the hell is going on 🤷‍♂️#NCFC — Phil (@butactuallyphil) October 4, 2022

@DannyGabbidon summed up our season, the team & style of play perfectly and numerous times throughout commentary tonight. Despite us being 2nd & it ultimately being a good result, the description wasn’t overly positive #NCFC — Adam Revell (@the_revellator) October 4, 2022

Take that and run. Never got going, midfield still not what is required, but we didn’t lose! #NCFC #OTBC https://t.co/tRAkikSjWS — Tom Osborne 🇺🇦 (@TomOz89) October 4, 2022

Sargent and Pukki don’t work together. Drop one and start Sinani or Hernandez for some much needed creativity.



Still a valuable point.#NCFC — NorwichFootballBlog (@NorwichFootbal1) October 4, 2022