Match reaction
'Take that and run' - City fans react to Reading point
Published: 11:07 PM October 4, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Norwich City were backed by more than 1,800 fans at Reading in Tuesday's 1-1 Championship draw.
Grant Hanley's second half opener was cancelled out by Jeff Hendrick but the point saw Dean Smith's squad move level on 24 points from 12 games at the top alongside Sheffield United.
Read some of the best reaction to the game from City supporters below.