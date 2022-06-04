Farke set for managerial return with Gladbach

News

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is set to return to management with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Farke left Carrow Road in November last year, before joining Russian club Krasnodar with the coaching team that departed Norfolk alongside him.

The German didn't oversee a single game of the Bulls', however, leaving the club less than two months after his appointment due to Russian conflict with Ukraine.

Now he's set to take over at another new club, this time returning to his homeland with Gladbach. That's according to German outlet Kicker, who report that the Foals have decided to offer Farke their head coach job following the departure of previous boss Adi Hutter.

Gladbach finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, but have played in the Champions League as recently as the 2020-21 campaign.

Farke recently spoke about what he was looking for in his next role, telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung: "I like it when I can take a club to a higher level.

"For example, forming a team from a middle-class club that can play in Europe, or turning a Europa League team into a Champions League team, or to influence a good team so that they can also win titles.

"The next step, the next level and taking a winning mentality into a team, into a club – that’s what appeals to me.

"I will only take on a project that I am 100pc convinced of. And where I have the feeling that the ideas of the club and mine are absolutely the same. When and where that will be the case, we will see."

Kicker's report states that Gladbach held talks with Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany over their vacant role, but the Belgian is set to join Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League with Norwich and will compete with them for Championship promotion.

Farke spent more than four years with the Canaries, coaching them to two Championship titles but losing his job after a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season.

He's remembered fondly by City fans for his trademark style of football and connection with supporters.