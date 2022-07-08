City's Millwall and Sunderland fixtures moved for television coverage

Norwich City's fixtures against Millwall and Sunderland have been moved for television coverage. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Championship fixtures against Millwall and Sunderland have been moved to allow for Sky Sports television coverage.

The Canaries were set to welcome the Lions to Carrow Road on Saturday, August 20 at 3pm, but that game has been moved forward to the day before and an 8pm kick-off.

Dean Smith's side will also start earlier than expected at the Stadium of Light. They were originally scheduled to take on the Black Cats at 3pm on Saturday, August 27, but they'll now play on the same day at 12:30pm.

That won't be good news for Norwich fans hoping to make the 247-mile journey from Norfolk to the North East, where they'll be greeted by former manager and current Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

City's travelling contingent face a number of arduous journeys in the opening weeks of the Championship season, with a 263-mile trip to Cardiff City starting the campaign on July 30.

Confirmed Norwich City fixtures:

Millwall (H) - Carrow Road, Friday, August 19, 8pm kick-off.

Sunderland (A) - Stadium of Light, Saturday, August 27, 12:30pm kick-off.