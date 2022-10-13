Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City's Blackburn game moved for TV

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:11 PM October 13, 2022
Updated: 1:34 PM October 13, 2022
Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton (left) and Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis battle for the ball dur

Norwich City's Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers has been moved to allow for television coverage. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Championship fixture at home against Blackburn Rovers has changed kick-off time to allow for live television coverage.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm on 17 December, but has been moved back to 5.30pm on the same day, meaning it can be shown by Sky Sports.

The Lancashire side have endured a mixed start to the season and are currently one place outside the play-offs in seventh, having been tipped as potential promotion contenders in the summer.

The Canaries, by contrast, have turned poor early form around to be second in the promotion places, having amassed 24 points from their opening 13 games.

Positive form prior to September's international break has faltered, however, with Dean Smith's men seeing a nine-game unbeaten run brought to a halt by Preston North End last Saturday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met at Carrow Road, Kenny McLean scoring for the hosts in 2021.

Don't Miss

Norwich City attacker Christos Tzolis has injured his knee ligaments on loan at FC Twente

News

City winger Tzolis suffers knee injury

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11-03-2022 of West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce. West Brom have parted compa

News

Ex-City defender axed by West Brom

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith is trying to guide Norwich City through a hectic spell of Championship games before the World Cup

Interview

Test of endurance for City chief

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Columnist

Chris Sutton: My message to unhappy Norwich fans - your team needs you

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon