City's Blackburn game moved for TV

Norwich City's Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers has been moved to allow for television coverage. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Championship fixture at home against Blackburn Rovers has changed kick-off time to allow for live television coverage.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 3pm on 17 December, but has been moved back to 5.30pm on the same day, meaning it can be shown by Sky Sports.

The Lancashire side have endured a mixed start to the season and are currently one place outside the play-offs in seventh, having been tipped as potential promotion contenders in the summer.

The Canaries, by contrast, have turned poor early form around to be second in the promotion places, having amassed 24 points from their opening 13 games.

Positive form prior to September's international break has faltered, however, with Dean Smith's men seeing a nine-game unbeaten run brought to a halt by Preston North End last Saturday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met at Carrow Road, Kenny McLean scoring for the hosts in 2021.