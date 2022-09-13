Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries' trip to Burnley rescheduled for October

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:05 PM September 13, 2022
Updated: 2:06 PM September 13, 2022
Norwich City recorded their first Premier League point of the season with a goalless draw against Bu

Norwich City's trip to Burnley has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 25. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's away game against Burnley has been rescheduled, after the original fixture last Friday was postponed as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The match will now take place at 8pm on Tuesday, October 25 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports television as originally scheduled.

The rearranged date means the game will now take place during what was scheduled to be a free week for the Canaries, between a trip to Sheffield United and a home game against Stoke City.

All match and Club Canary coach tickets that were purchased for the initial fixture will remain valid for the new date.

If supporters are unable to attend the rearranged date they can claim a full refund by returning their tickets to the Norwich City ticket office no later than Friday, October 21.

City beat Burnley 2-0 the last time they played them, thanks to goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki. Their last visit to Turf Moor resulted in a first point of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Mathias Normann hitting the bar in a goalless draw.

