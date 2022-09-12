Canaries set for Bristol clash after EFL confirm resumption of fixtures

News

Norwich City and the rest of the EFL will return to action this week after pausing as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City and the rest of the Championship, League One and League Two will resume their fixture schedule from tomorrow night, the EFL has confirmed.

Football League games will be played from tomorrow including Watford's trip to Blackburn and Ipswich hosting Bristol Rovers, but the Canaries will play for the first time in 11 days on Wednesday when they face Bristol City.

Football at all levels across the country was paused as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday. The national game is now set to return, with tributes to be paid in the former monarch's memory across its grounds.

A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

Worries over the impact of policing reshuffles around Her late Majesty's funeral on Monday had thrown this weekend's fixtures into doubt, but a statement released by the EFL says: "With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures."

Dean Smith's side were originally scheduled to play Burnley on Friday evening in front of Sky Sports cameras, but that game will be rearranged.

Norwich's next game after the Robins' visit will be against West Brom on Saturday at 3pm. Some fixtures could be affected by the policing situation that weekend, but the Baggies' trip to Carrow Road is not likely to be affected at this stage.