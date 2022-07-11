Young City midfielder seals Walsall loan deal

News

Norwich City under-23s midfielder Flynn Clarke has joined League Two Walsall on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old scored nine goals and registered three assists for the Canaries' development squad during the 2021-22 campaign, having been signed from Peterborough United last summer.

He now joins up with the Saddlers, having spent his pre-season so far with Dean Smith's first-team group and played 45 minutes for City at Dereham Town ten days ago.

Clarke told official Walsall channels: "I'm delighted to be here. I'm buzzing to get to meet all of the players, all of the staff and obviously the fans soon.

"The main thing for me is to try and get some minutes, to play against men and have the physical side of the game but I really want to show the players, staff and fans what it is that I am capable of and hopefully win some games.

"I have had a bit of pre-season with Norwich so that has helped me with my fitness and I have got my touch back, I have got my eye for goal again. Coming in at this time of pre-season will help me quite a lot and hopefully now I can just go straight in to it.

"I'm a player that just wants to get on the ball. I like to get into pockets, I like to score, I like to get assists. I'm a winning player, I just want to win games."

Head coach Michael Flynn was pleased to welcome Clarke to the Midlands club, where current Norwich head coach Dean Smith started his managerial career.

"I'm excited to welcome Flynn to the squad," he said. "He is a very talented player and he gives us that creativity in the final third. He has a very good range of passing and he's very highly thought of at Norwich.

"I would like to thank Dean Smith and Norwich for helping us in bringing Flynn into the club. I'm excited to work with him."