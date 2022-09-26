Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City youngster scores for Scotland under-21s

Samuel Seaman

Published: 4:08 PM September 26, 2022
Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke has joined Walsall on loan.

Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke scored for Scotland's under-21 side against Northern Ireland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke scored on his debut for Scotland's under-21 side yesterday, as they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland.

Clarke spent pre-season with Dean Smith's first team at Colney, before sealing a loan move to League Two Walsall. He struggled to make an impact at the Banks's Stadium, however, and saw that spell cut short before the end of the summer transfer window.

Clarke's teammate Danel Sinani also featured internationally, playing all 97 minutes as Gerson Fernandes earned a 1-0 win over Lithuania.

The victory couldn't secure promotion for the Red Lions, however, as table-topping Turkey comfortably beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 in League C Group 1.

Sinani made an impressive start to the season in Norfolk, registering two goals and three assists in all competitions. Strong showings from Aaron Ramsey and Josh Sargent have left him on the periphery in recent weeks, however.

