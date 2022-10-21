'We've got enough quality' - Canaries skipper's rallying cry

Interview

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has assured supporters the Canaries have what it takes to succeed in the Championship again.

Dean Smith's side lost three consecutive games in the space of 10 days to drop to sixth in the table, but Hanley believes they have enough to force their way back into the promotion picture.

"We still feel like we've got loads more to give and we feel like our performances could improve," he said. "I think we've got to take the positives that we're not playing at our best but we're still in a pretty positive position in the league.

"We know we've not been at our best yet, but there's games where we've picked up results that easily could have went the other way.

"It's up to the lads to try and improve performance and to try and up that level of consistency in our game whilst remaining resilient and grinding out results."

A nine-game unbeaten run left City in pole position for promotion, but with just one win in six the pressure is mounting. Hanley insists that's the pressure of the English second tier, however.

"It's the Championship," he said, in the club's official programme ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Luton town. "There's going to be results for and against you all the time. It's up to us to try and make sure that results go for us as much as possible.

"I think the important thing is that we know our dressing room, and everybody will tell you we've got enough hunger, enough quality and enough desire to be successful in this league again. Before this season, success for us looks like promotion so that's the aim for us again."

The 30-year-old also discussed his role in the development of young team-mates, with academy graduates Jonathan Tomkinson and Tony Springett signing new contracts in recent days.

The Norwich captain said: "I think it's up to the senior lads in the dressing room, the lads who have played a lot of games, to set that example for young lads coming through.

"We know they'll get their opportunity to play regular first-team football and that puts a bit more of an onus on the older lads to set the standards and lead by example."