City skipper wants more after opening goal account

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley opened his goalscoring account for the season with the opener in a 1-1 draw with Reading. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley believes he must contribute more at the other end of the pitch, having opened his goalscoring account for the season at Reading.

Hanley swept home the opening goal after 50 minutes of the Canaries' Championship clash with the Royals, before Jeff Hendrick's half volley cancelled the Scot's strike out 10 minutes later.

Hanley believes this should only be the start of his department's easing of the burden on City's attack, however, as he said following the game.

"It feels like it's a bit long overdue," he stated. "I've had a few chances this season where I could have got on the scoresheet, and I keep saying it every time I'm asked about scoring goals - we need to score more as defenders. We need to chip in.

"We're working hard on the training pitch, with Allan (Russell, set-piece coach), and the lads have full trust and belief in him and the work that we're doing.

"Whether it's now or later on in the season, we know how important set-play goals can be. Hopefully that work pays off, and it's nice to get on the scoresheet tonight.

"It's a bit strange (scoring) with my feet, which isn't normal, but there you go!"

Hanley and his centre-back partner Andrew Omobamidele were tasked with facing the physical presence of seasoned former England striker Andy Carroll, but the Norwich captain relished the battle on the night.

"I enjoy the physical side of the game," he said. "I think centre-halves do in general. But he (Carroll) causes problems. They were more effective with the work they did than we were tonight, and most of that was sitting deep, soaking up pressure, being difficult to beat.

"Carroll was pulling onto Max (Aarons) more often than not for the diagonal balls. They were playing up to him and getting first and second balls off us. He certainly had a big impact on the game and made it difficult for us.

"We've seen already that teams will set up to make it difficult for us. It's up to us to improve and get the results that we want."