Ex-City academy head joins Blackburn as director of football

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:00 PM June 8, 2022
Gregg Broughton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City head of academy recruitment Gregg Broughton has joined Blackburn Rovers, taking up the role of director of football at Ewood Park.

Broughton was involved with the City academy between 2012 and 2017, and was responsible for the arrivals of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Jon Rowe and Tony Springett amongst others.

He previously worked for Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers and joined Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt as academy director after leaving Norwich.

Broughton told official Rovers club channels: "Blackburn Rovers is a fantastic football club and I am delighted to be joining to help deliver the vision and the strategy on behalf of the owners and board.

"The club has a prestigious history going back to the foundation of the Football League, with over 70 years in the top flight and a great standing within the local community.

"The potential for success is enormous and I look forward to working as part of a team to help the club develop and achieve sustainable success."

