Harry Toffolo: The one that got away from Norwich City?

Expert opinion

For Norwich City there may be no truer case of hindsight's benefits than Harry Toffolo.

When the left-back departed Carrow Road in 2018 it felt like things could have gone another way, but the emergence of Jamal Lewis as a first team regular and Stuart Webber's desire to trim the fat in his squad put paid to Toffolo's time in yellow and green.

There had been encouraging performances during his Norwich career, not only as a regular on the under-18 Canaries' run to the FA Youth Cup, but in cameos for the senior side. Toffolo's own goal may have been the difference in a friendly defeat to West Ham in 2015, but his overall showing left promise for a bright future.

The Welwyn Garden City-born defender had to put the hard yards in once released, and it looked at one stage like he was experiencing the staggered fall from grace seen from so many released academy prospects.

He was released by Millwall after just six months in south-east London, and had to drop down to League Two to find a club in Lincoln City. From there his ascent began, earning promotion to the third tier in his first season there before joining Huddersfield Town in January 2020.

Toffolo played 19 games in his debut season with the Terriers, solidifying his role as a key player during the 2020-21 season. With six goals and seven assists last campaign, the former City man helped his side to Wembley in 2022.

Reports have now suggested that Toffolo is set for the Premier League with Nottingham Forest - his comeback may well be complete.

That's begged the question as to the sensibility of City's decision four years ago. Would Lewis' firm grip on a starting berth have held Toffolo back, or were Norwich short-sighted in their sanctioning of his departure?

Perhaps relevant to consider is that Dimitris Giannoulis - statistically City's second-choice left-back last term - still played 1,166 Premier League minutes as the Canaries were relegated.

In any case, Norwich will be happy with the success ratio of their well regarded academy, but Toffolo is proof that some will always slip through the net.