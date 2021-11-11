Who would Norwich City head coach candidates bring with them?

Video

With Norwich City in advanced talks with their next head coach and compiling a backroom coaching team being a key part of the plans, Connor Southwell takes a look at who the main contenders could bring to Carrow Road with them if appointed.

Frank Lampard

Assistant head coach: Jody Morris

Lampard and Morris have a long-standing relationship dating back to their time playing together for Chelsea at the beginning of the century.

Morris was alongside Lampard for his first two managerial posts at Derby and Chelsea, although reports earlier this year suggested the two could go their separate ways after their Stamford Bridge departure.

The Daily Mail suggest Morris is keen to become a manager himself and he has been heavily linked to the vacancy at Cardiff City but isn't thought to be in contention for that role.

Whether Lampard could tempt him to join him at Carrow Road should he be appointed is an interesting dynamic, especially given Morris is highly-rated within the game.

With a reputation for developing young talent, Morris could be an important presence at City as they look to enhance players like Christos Tzolis, Andrew Omobamidele and Billy Gilmour.

Speaking about Morris after he joined Derby, Lampard said: “The team around you is hugely important. It’s not just about me as the manager; everyone will have a part to play on the staff and Jody is the first part of that. I am delighted to have him on board.

Coaching staff:

Lampard took two coaches with him from Derby and Chelsea - one being Morris and the other was fitness coach Chris Jones - who had worked at the Blues for nine years before linking up with the ex-England international at Pride Park.

Only two of the five coaches supporting Lampard remain in post at the European champions, Anthony Barry and Joe Edwards.

Eddie Newton was apart of his coaching contingent but left to manage Turkish side Trabzonspor in 2020 after a rumoured falling out with Lampard.

Chris Jones (left) and Eddie Newton (right) were also part of Frank Lampard's coaching team at Chelsea. - Credit: PA

Shay Given and Steven Rands were part of Lampard's coaching team during his one season at Derby, with the ex-Newcastle goalkeeper remaining to accompany Wayne Rooney.

Rands, who was head of performance analysis, has been tipped to join Steve Cooper's staff at Nottingham Forest in the last month.

Kjetil Knudsen

Assistant head coach: Morten Kalvenes

Kalvenes joined Glimt as assistant head coach from Brann, where he was in charge of their second team.

The 51-year-old has previously been head coach for Arna-Bj0rnar in the Toppserien, which is the top-flight of Norway's female league, in the period between 2006 to 2014 and coach for Asane in the second-tier for the 2014-15 season.

Alongside his role at Bodo/Glimt, Kalvenes is also an assistant professor at the Norwegian Bergen University and coaches some of the students during their time at there.

He has been Knutsen's assistant ever since he stepped up to the role as head coach three years ago when he replaced Aasmund Bjorkan in 2018.

Coaching team:

Despite his role as a sporting director, Bjorkan is still listed among Knutsen's coaching staff on Bodo/Glimt's official website and is believed to help deliver sessions on the training pitch.

The only other full-time coach at the Norwegian club is goalkeeping coach Jonas Ueland Kolstad, who is described by Bodo as being a 'player developer' and an 'all rounder'.

Kolstad has overseen the impressive development of highly-rated stop stopper Nikita Haikin, who was linked with a move to Carrow Road earlier this month.

Perhaps the most interesting member of Knutsen's backroom team is mental coach Bjorn Mannsverk, an ex-military fighter pilot in Afghanistan.

Explaining Mannsverk's role at the club, former City academy recruitment chief Gregg Broughton brokedown why Bodo decided to utilise his experience.

"Bjorn is a former fighter pilot and a trainer of fighter pilots. He talks consistently about being in the moment, controlling the controllables. I’ve been at clubs where these slogans are used constantly, but they’re nothing more than words. Our first team are absolutely spot on at doing that though," Broughton told the Training Ground Guru Podcast.

"It started with some one-to-one work he did with one of our Academy graduates, Ulrik Saltnes, one of the captains of the team, who was a really good player but had fallen out of love with football.

"Havard Sakariassen (a former Bodø/Glimt player) had spoken to Bjorn and asked him to come in and have conversations with Ulrik. That started the ball rolling and Bjorn is now an integral part of what we do here."

Dean Smith

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (right) with long-standing assistant Richard O'Kelly on the touchline - Credit: PA

Assistant head coach: Richard O'Kelly

The 64-year-old has worked closely with Dean Smith during his time at Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa before departing the club on the eve of the Premier League season earlier this summer.

O'Kelly was said to be adored by the Villa squad but felt he needed to stand aside to allow somebody else to help with the progression of the club.

The loss of both O'Kelly and Smith's other assistant John Terry prompted questions about whether that had contributed to their slow start of the season which culminated in the ex-Villa boss being dismissed.

Smith was working with ex-Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare as his deputy since the start of the season, but has also left Villa Park.

Coaching staff:

Terry, a decorated defender with Chelsea during his playing days, was a key part of Smith's backroom staff and credited for improving their defence last season. The England international would be unlikely to reunite with Smith as he searches for an opening of his own in management.

Smith is regarded by many as a progressive coach and that was illustrated when he appointed a set-piece coach at Villa in Austin MacPhee.

John Terry worked alongside Dean Smith at Aston Villa. - Credit: PA

The Scot was a globetrotter as a player, turning out for teams in the United States, Romania and Japan. Moved into coaching in his late twenties and has been assistant with St Mirren, Hearts, Mexico, Northern Ireland and FC Midtjylland.

Aaron Danks, who was Vincent Kompany's assistant at Anderlecht prior to joining Villa in August, has remained at Villa beyond Smith's departure and it appears unlikely that he will be moving on as Steven Gerrard edges closer to becoming boss of the Midlands club.