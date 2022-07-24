PICTURES: City lose final pre-season clash to Hibernian

Gallery

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Hibernian in their final pre-season fixture of the summer, Elias Hoff Melkerson's goal the difference at Easter Road.

The Canaries struggled to create chances despite dominance of possession, with first team creators Todd Cantwell and Milot Rashica rested from the matchday squad.

The defeat means City head into the first game of their Championship season on the back of two defeats without scoring a goal in Scotland.

Here is a selection of pictures from City's final pre-season friendly.