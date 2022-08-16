CANARIES 2 TERRIERS 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Carrow Road, goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani earning the Canaries' first win of the Championship season.

Pat Jones' goal for the Terriers added tension to proceedings late on, but Dean Smith's side held their ten-man visitors off to secure the three points.

They started the game strongly, Sargent heading Sinani's cross home in the sixth minute. The roles reversed shortly thereafter, when the American's centre was neatly dispatched by the City number 21 for 2-0.

After Tom Lees' foul on Sargent resulted in his dismissal it looked like the Norfolk side had the game wrapped up, but Jones' late run and finish provided Huddersfield with a lifeline.

Norwich were able to hold on for the win, however, and they'll look for another when they welcome Millwall to NR1 on Friday.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Subs:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

7. Rashica (on for Cantwell, 83)

9. Hugill (on for Sargent, 68)

17. Sara (on for Dowell, 68)

20. Ramsey (on for Nunez, 75)

25. Hernandez (on for Sinani, 75)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Dowell (59)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (3-4-3):

Subs:

13. Chapman (GK)

5. Russell (on for Holmes, 69)

9. Rhodes (on for Ward, 69)

10. Koroma (on for Ruffels, 89)

12. Boyle

24. Camara (on for Hogg, 76)

26. Jones (on for Thomas, 76)

Head Coach: Danny Schofield

Bookings:

Sent Off: Lees (49)

KEY MOMENTS

2 - Aarons' cross finds Sargent in the middle but the American's headers flies just over the bar.

6 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Dowell breaks forward on the counter and releases Sinani, whose cross is met by a bullet header from Sargent.

16 - GOAL NORWICH (Sinani): Dowell plays Sargent through, Sargent bundles the ball across for Sinani and the Luxembourg international calmly steps inside before smashing home.

24 - A long ball finds Kesler-Hayden and he lays off for Ward, but the Huddersfield striker sends his half-volley over Krul's bar.

33 - Aarons slides the ball round the corner for Sargent, whose shot is comfortably saved by Nicholls at a tight angle.

36 - Rudoni hits a long-range effort well, but it's straight at Krul who saves and holds.

39 - Nayakama attempts to wrong-foot Krul with a free-kick, but the Dutch international does well to beat his shot away.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 2-0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

48 - RED CARD HUDDERSFIELD (Lees) - Sinani's perfectly-weighted ball sends Sargent through on goal and he leaves Lees in his trail, forcing the Town centre-back into a foul and a dismissal.

52 - Cantwell charges forward on the counter-attack and finds Sargent, who cuts in and fires just over.

54 - Aarons drives towards the byline and fires towards goal, but Nicholls is equal to it despite a tricky deflection.

62 - Gibbs' poor pass allows Kesler-Hayden to cross for Thomas, but the latter mistimes his swing and gets the finish all wrong.

63 - Cantwell finds Dowell on the edge of the area and he has space to shoot, but his shot is saved and held by Nicholls.

74 - Aarons' cross finds Hugill, whose header forces a full-stretch stop from Nicholls. City recover the ball and it comes for Sinani on the volley, but his well-struck effort is driven over.

77 - Hernandez bides his time before firing at goal from inside the box, and it takes Nicholls two attempts to stop a third.

78 - Hernandez finds Sara eight yards out, but he's denied by Nicholls on his weaker right foot.

81 - GOAL HUDDERSFIELD (Jones): Jones drives towards the Norwich box, running rings around Grant Hanley before driving in at the near post.

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 8, Omobamidele 7, Hanley 7, McLean 7, Gibbs 7, Dowell 8, Nunez 6, Sinani 9, Sargent 9, Cantwell 7. Subs: Hugill 6, Sara 6, Hernandez 7, Ramsey 6, Rashica 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 67pc-33pc

Shots: 20-10

On target: 8-5

Corners: 6-1

Fouls: 13-5

REFEREE: Josh Smith

ATTENDANCE: 25, 369