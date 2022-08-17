Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WATCH: Reaction, analysis and debate from City's win over Huddersfield

Samuel Seaman

Published: 3:41 PM August 17, 2022
We had every angle of Norwich City's 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town covered in our post-match videos.

Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 last night, and we've got every angle covered from Carrow Road in our series of post-match reaction videos.

City Sights is your one-stop shop for re-living the sights and sounds of the Canaries' first Championship win of the season.

Included are fans' thoughts throughout the matchday, highlights of the absorbent atmosphere in NR1, and verdicts from both head coaches post-match.

For a more in-depth discussion of what went right and wrong for Norwich, Connor's Verdict - recorded live in the City stand - touches on all the key talking points from the game and includes player ratings for you to debate and discuss.

If it's reaction from the big names you're looking for, we've also got you covered. We exclusively filmed both head coaches' full post-match press conferences - where our reporters were in situ to ask the questions you want answers to - so that you don't miss a beat from Dean Smith or Danny Schofield's analysis.

Keep any eye out for our next Pink Un Podcast as well, where we'll take a long-form look at what unfolds in the green and yellow corner of the football world.

The next instalment of our long-running podcast will be available to listen to on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other popular podcast providers soon.

