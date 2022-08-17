Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Such an odd game' - City fans react to Huddersfield win

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:43 AM August 17, 2022
The Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chest

Norwich City fans witnessed their side's first league win of the season at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came through a nervy end to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Carrow Road, goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani securing their first league win of the season.

Early goals from Sargent and Sinani combined with Tom Lees' 48th minute red card to give the impression of a comfortable victory for the Canaries, but Pat Jones' late strike gave Danny Schofield's side a lifeline.

City saw the game out, however, and have risen to 16th place in the Championship table after a poor start.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.















Don't Miss

Action from the Arsenal v Norwich at Highbury. Chris Sutton of Norwich beats Arsenal's Steve Bould

Norwich grab the headlines on Premier League opening day - 30 years ago

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Injured Norwich City defender Dimitris Giannoulis must settle for a watching brief over the coming weeks

Interview

Smith braced for a late transfer window twist

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Tony Springett will get more chances to impress in pre-season for Norwich City

News

Springett returns in City under-21s' draw with Leeds

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Sorensen rolled his ankle in Norwich City's 2-1 Championship defeat at Hull City

Injury news

Byram key to City's left back injury curse

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon