'Such an odd game' - City fans react to Huddersfield win

Match reaction

Norwich City fans witnessed their side's first league win of the season at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City came through a nervy end to beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Carrow Road, goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani securing their first league win of the season.

Early goals from Sargent and Sinani combined with Tom Lees' 48th minute red card to give the impression of a comfortable victory for the Canaries, but Pat Jones' late strike gave Danny Schofield's side a lifeline.

City saw the game out, however, and have risen to 16th place in the Championship table after a poor start.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.