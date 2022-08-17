PICTURES: City earn first Championship win against Huddersfield

Gallery

Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Carrow Road, goals from Danel Sinani and Josh Sargent earning earning the Canaries' first league win since April.

The pair's early strikes left Dean Smith's side 2-0 up inside the first 16 minutes, before Tom Lees' red card and Pat Jones' consolation headlined an eventful second half.

City held on for the win, however, and now have four points from their opening four Championship games.

