STARTING XIs: Pukki misses out for City

Starting XIs

Teemu Pukki has been ruled out of Norwich City's Championship game against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki is the headline absence for Norwich City in Tuesday's Championship game against Huddersfield.

Pukki was scheduled for an x-ray on a bruised foot on Monday, which head coach Dean Smith had labelled 'precautionary' at his pre-match press call.

But Josh Sargent gets the nod, with Pukki's place in the squad taken by Jordan Hugill.

Kenny McLean retains his place at left-back in a defensive four, after finishing Saturday's 2-1 Championship defeat at Hull deputising for Jacob Sorensen.

Sorensen suffered a stress fracture to his foot, joining regular left back options Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) on the sidelines.

Danel Sinani makes his first league start of the season against the club he helped reach last season's play-off final, with Milot Rashica dropping to the bench.

Former Norwich loan striker Jordan Rhodes is on the bench for the Terriers.

Young winger Tony Springett played 61 minutes for the Canaries' under-21 side against Leeds yesterday after rolling his ankle before the final leg of first-team pre-season.

He's made three appearances for the senior side and is expected to return to first-team training upon full recovery from his injury.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), McLean, Gibbs, Nunez, Sinani, Dowell, Cantwell, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Rashica, Hugill, Sara, Ramsey, Hernandez.

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Nicholls, Turton, Hogg (C), Thomas, Ruffels, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, Rudoni, Ward, Lees, Nakayama. Subs: Chapman (GK), Russell, Rhodes, Koroma, Boyle, Camara, Jones.

Referee: Josh Smith