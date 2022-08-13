HULL 2 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Oscar Estupinan of Hull City scores his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich City at the MKM Stadium. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City lost 2-1 to Hull City at the MKM stadium, Carlos Estupinan's double leaving them bottom of the Championship table.

The Canaries started brightly in Yorkshire, with Marcelino Nunez and Teemu Pukki missing early chances. Dean Smith's side had further openings through Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell, but were left to rue them on the brink of half-time.

Max Aarons' clearance was blasted straight into the gut of teammate Andrew Omobamidele, with Estupinan reacting first to poke beyond Tim Krul and open the scoring.

Norwich dominated possession thereafter but created little by way of real opportunities before the Tigers had their next. Jacob Greaves' effort was saved by Krul but a six-yard-box melee ensued, allowing Estupinan to tap home from close range.

With the game looking to be unsalvageable for the visitors, they were handed a lifeline by new signing Nunez. Josh Sargent was tripped 25 yards out and the Chilean took the resulting free-kick, curling beyond Matt Ingram for 2-1.

Fellow new boy Aaron Ramsey could then have equalised, but managed to blaze over from two yards with an open goal at his mercy.

Shota Arveladze's charges saw out the game, securing a valuable three points and condemning the Norfolk side to a third winless Championship game.

HULL CITY (4-3-1-2):

Hull City's team to play Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

13. Baxter (GK)

14. Cannon (on for Tetteh, 63)

17. McLoughlin

20. Wilks

23. Williams (on for Tufan, 80)

28. Jones

49. Covil (on for Estupinan, 77)

Head coach: Shota Arveladze

Bookings: Sayyadmanesh (90+6)

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's team to play Hull City. - Credit: Archant

Subs:

28. Gunn (GK)

4. Gibson

20. Ramsey (on for Cantwell, 67)

21. Sinani

24. Sargent (on for Rashica, 57)

25. Hernandez (on for Dowell, 67)

46. Gibbs (on for Sorensen, 57)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Omobamidele (22)

KEY MOMENTS

4 - Nunez steals the ball from Greaves and goes through one-on-one, but his effort is saved before Pukki's goal-bound effort is deflected over by Figueiredo.

8 - Pukki flashes a low cross into the Hull box, but Dowell fails to make a connection from three yards.

11 - Nunez finds Cantwell in space on the edge of the box, but his effort is caught by Ingram.

15 - Coyle's cross is flicked on by Estupinan and finds Tetteh, but his volley flies well over Krul's bar.

24 - Tufan's dipping 30-yard effort drops just over Krul's bar.

39 - Cantwell hits a shot with power from long distance, but there's no finesse on it and Ingram isn't troubled.

43 - GOAL HULL CITY (ESTUPINAN): Aarons blasts a clearance into Omobamidele's gut and it falls for Tetteh, who gets there before Krul and pokes home.

45+3 - Nunez finds Pukki in the box and the Finn finds half a yard to shoot, but Ingram palms away firmly.

HALF TIME - HULL CITY 1-0 NORWICH CITY

51 - Hanley finds space to meet Cantwell's corner in the Hull box, but the ball is just too high for him and his header is angled over.

61 - Jones cuts back for Tufan on the edge of the box, but the Turkish midfielder's shot is well blocked.

62 - GOAL HULL CITY (ESTUPINAN): A corner is cleared poorly and falls for Greaves, whose effort is saved by Krul before Hull have two more chances to finish. Eventually the ball falls for Estupinian and he gratefully taps in from two yards.

72 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (MARCELINO NUNEZ): Nunez steps up to whip a ferocious free-kick home from 25 yards after Sargent was tripped by Elder.

77 - Aarons squares for Ramsey and the Aston Villa loanee blasts over the bar from four yards with the goal at his mercy.

90 - Hernandez finds Ramsey with a low cross, but the number 20's shot is blocked on the line by Greaves.

90+7 - Nunez' free-kick is curled towards the far post, but Ingram pulls off a good save to secure the win.

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 5, Aarons 7, Omobamidele 4, Hanley 4, Sorensen 5, McLean 5, Dowell 6, Nunez 7, Cantwell 7, Rashica 3, Pukki 6. Subs: Gibbs 6, Sargent 6, Ramsey 5, Hernandez 6.

MATCH STATISTICS:

Shots: 13-17

On Target: 4-11

Possession: 31pc-69pc

Fouls: 14-6

Corners: 2-10

Added on time: 4 mins/7 mins

ATTENDANCE: 17,028

REFEREE: James Linington