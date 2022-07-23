PICTURES: City face Scottish Champions at Celtic Park

Gallery

Norwich City were defeated in the first part of their Scottish pre-season double header, losing 2-0 to Celtic at Parkhead.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull condemned the Canaries to their first defeat of the summer, with Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent seeing the visitors' best chances of the afternoon.

They'll head to Edinburgh to face Hibernian tomorrow, before starting their Championship campaign with a visit to Cardiff City a week on from their defeat in Parkhead.

Here is a selection of pictures from City's "good test" against the Scottish Champions.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic and Teemu Pukki of Norwich City battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic and Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match against Celtic at Celtic Park, Glasgow - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley of Norwich City down during the pre-season friendly match against Celtic at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

David Turnbull of Celtic scores his side's second goal of the match during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith in discussions with assistant Craig Shakespeare during the Canaries' 2-0 pre-season defeat to Celtic. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Liel Abada of Celtic and Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich City battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill (left) and Adam Idah (right) of Norwich City during their pre-season friendly match against Celtic at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Moritz Jenz of Celtic and Jordan Hugill of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Callum McGregor of Celtic fouls Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Head coach Dean Smith and Jacob Sorensen of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match against Celtic at Celtic Park, Glasgow. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd