Tough night with Scotland for City skipper

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley (left) lost 3-0 with Scotland against the Republic of Ireland. - Credit: PA

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley lost again on international duty, playing the full 90 minutes as Scotland were defeated 3-0 by the Republic of Ireland.

It's been a chastening international break for Hanley, who was part of the side that lost 3-1 to Ukraine in a World Cup qualification play-off.

The Tartan Army recovered some morale with a 2-0 win over Armenia in the week, but lost comfortably in the Nations League to Ireland.

Goals from Alan Browne, Michael Obafemi and ex-Ipswich Town loanee Troy Parrott sealed the win for the Boys in Green, who went second in their group with the victory. Scotland are one place below them on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Finland and Norwich star man Teemu Pukki played 68 minutes for his national team, as the Huuhkajat lost 1-0 to Romania in the same competition.

Nicusor Bancu got the game's telling goal for the hosts, meaning Finland lost top spot in League B Group Three.

The Canaries' goalkeeping department went untested, as neither Dan Barden nor Tim Krul were included in matchday squads for Wales' under-21s and The Netherlands respectively.

Przemyslaw Placheta was an unused substitute as Poland visited Krul's side.

Dimitris Giannoulis' Greece face Milot Rashica's Kosovo tomorrow night, while Onel Hernandez could feature for Cuba in their game against Antigua and Barbuda.



