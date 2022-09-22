City forward scores in international action

News

Norwich City's Danel Sinani scored for Luxembourg against Turkey in the Nations League. - Credit: PA

Norwich City forward Danel Sinani scored for his country Luxembourg in international action, giving his side the lead in a 3-3 draw with Turkey.

Sinani played all 96 minutes as the draw left the Red Lions second in their Nations League group, trailing their first-placed opposition by five points.

Luxembourg round off their campaign at home to Lithuania on Sunday, with Sinani expected to feature once again.

The 25-year-old's fellow Canary Max Aarons played 23 minutes for England's under-21 side as they beat Italy 2-0 in a friendly.

Rhian Brewster's early double put the Young Lions ahead, before Aarons came on for Tottenham's Djed Spence in the 71st minute. Nicolo Rovella was sent off late on for the Azzuri with a second bookable offence.

Aarons and his teammates will welcome Germany to Bramall Lane on Tuesday for their final game of the international break.