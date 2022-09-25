Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City's McLean and Ramsey feature in international action

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2022
Scotland's Kenny McLean during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Parken Stadium, Copen

Kenny McLean made a substitute appearance for Scotland against the Republic of Ireland. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Kenny McLean and Aaron Ramsey featured in international action yesterday, appearing for Scotland and England under-20s respectively.

McLean was introduced halfway into the Tartan Army's 2-1 Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland. Goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie ensured they top their group, leading second-placed Ukraine by two points ahead of the final round of games.

Aston Villa loanee Ramsey, who has already registered three assists for the Canaries, played for the Three Lions' youth side as a substitute, coming on in their 2-1 defeat of Morocco.

Luxembourg and Norwich forward Danel Sinani could play against Lithuania today in the Nations League, while Flynn Clarke's Scotland under-21s will play Northern Ireland in a friendly.

Also on the Norwich City agenda today is Football Against Dementia's charity game at Carrow Road. Tickets can be purchased on the door for £10, with events starting outside the South Stand at 1pm.

