Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'That's changed the narrative' - City fans react to news of investment talks

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:13 PM May 28, 2022
The Norwich board during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterto

Norwich City's prospective investors were in attendance as the Canaries lost 5-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in advanced talks with American investors over the purchase of shares in the football club.

That's the news we brought you yesterday afternoon, and it's understandably been the talk of the City fan base. Canaries supporters' opinions have varied on the prospective investment by Mark Attanasio - an American businessman who owns the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team - and other associates.

Attanasio was joined by his sons and a number of colleagues in visiting Carrow Road on Sunday, where they watched Norwich lose 5-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

You can read some of the best fan reaction to the news below.




















Don't Miss

The Pink Un team were unable to question Stuart Webber

Opinion

Media exclusion from Webber interview hardly 'transparent'

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Opinion

How much is Teemu Pukki worth to Norwich City?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Barden in Championship action for Norwich City at Cardiff in January 2021

Video

City keeper recalled to Wales U21 squad after successful cancer treatment

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at

Columnist

David Hannant: A barrel-scraping end of season highlight reel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon