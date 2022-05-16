Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City winger Springett on Ireland youth team radar

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM May 16, 2022
Norwich City's Tony Springett during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Norwich City's Tony Springett is being considered by Ireland's under-21s. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Tony Springett is being considered by Ireland under-21s manager Jim Crawford.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Crawford is cautious about the circumstances surrounding Springett's two Premier League appearances, but has admitted that he's aware of the 19-year-old's impressive form for the Canaries.

"Tony is on the radar for the next campaign," he said. "Norwich are down so they are blooding some young players, I get that.

"He's a wide player with exceptional pace, we are aware of him and it's exciting for the next U21 campaign, where you'll have the likes of Tony, Johnny Kenny, Festy Ebosele. He's very much in the Irish fold," Crawford told Independant.ie.

City have a strong recent history with young Irish players. 21-year-old Adam Idah has made 13 appearances for the Irish senior team since making his Norwich debut, and 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele, who played under Crawford with the under-21s, already has four full caps.

The Ireland under-21s' next set of matches are in the UEFA under-21 championships, where they'll face Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Italy.

Milot Rashica has been substituted in Norwich City's last two Premier League games

The Pink Un+ team will be hosting our first live event - on May 24 in Norwich 

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn appears dejected after conceding the first goal during the Premie

