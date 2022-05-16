City winger Springett on Ireland youth team radar

Interview

Norwich City's Tony Springett is being considered by Ireland's under-21s. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Tony Springett is being considered by Ireland under-21s manager Jim Crawford.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Crawford is cautious about the circumstances surrounding Springett's two Premier League appearances, but has admitted that he's aware of the 19-year-old's impressive form for the Canaries.

"Tony is on the radar for the next campaign," he said. "Norwich are down so they are blooding some young players, I get that.

"He's a wide player with exceptional pace, we are aware of him and it's exciting for the next U21 campaign, where you'll have the likes of Tony, Johnny Kenny, Festy Ebosele. He's very much in the Irish fold," Crawford told Independant.ie.

City have a strong recent history with young Irish players. 21-year-old Adam Idah has made 13 appearances for the Irish senior team since making his Norwich debut, and 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele, who played under Crawford with the under-21s, already has four full caps.

The Ireland under-21s' next set of matches are in the UEFA under-21 championships, where they'll face Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Italy.