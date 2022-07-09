PICTURES: City face second pre-season clash in Germany

Gallery

Todd Cantwell scores Norwich City's first goal during the Pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City rounded off their German pre-season training camp with a 2-2 draw against Jahn Regensburg in their second fixture of pre-season.

The Canaries played three 30-minute periods against the Bundesliga 2 side, allowing their players to build on a 4-0 win over Dereham Town last week.

Andreas Albers opened the scoring for Regensburg in the first minute, driving Nicklas Shipnoski's cutback home from 20 yards.

Sixteen minutes later the Canaries were level. Milot Rashica's cross was met by Josh Sargent, and Cantwell was there to tap home when the American's header was tipped onto the bar.

The first break came with the scores level, but it didn't take long for the Red Shorts to re-establish their lead. Leon Gawara's cross wasn't cleared by the Norwich defence, and Josh Mees gratefully fired past Gunn for 2-1.

City pulled level once again, however, Rowe, skipping inside to fire home after another failed clearance, this time from the German side. Dejan Stojanovic got a touch, but couldn't stop the ball on its way in.

Here is a selection of pictures from City's second pre-season friendly.

Sam McCallum of Norwich City in possession during the Pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Leon Guwara of SSV Jahn Regensburg battles for a header with Sam Byram of Norwich City. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith (left) and assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich City team have a water break during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Kieran Dowell of Norwich City during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City in possession during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg.

Jan Elvedi of Jahn Regensburg tries to get past Sam McCallum of Norwich City as Angus Gunn claims the ball. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Jan Elvedi of SSV Jahn Regensburg is pressured by Josh Sargent of Norwich City - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith (right) during the pre-season friendly match at ASV Grassau - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd







