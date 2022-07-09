Match Report
Pre-season friendly
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Albers (1), Mees (42)
Norwich City
Cantwell (17), Rowe (65)
Canaries draw with German second tier side in pre-season friendly
- Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City rounded off their German pre-season training camp with a 2-2 draw against Jahn Regensburg in their second fixture of pre-season.
The Canaries played three 30-minute periods against the Bundesliga 2 side, allowing their players to build on a 4-0 win over Dereham Town last week.
Andreas Albers opened the scoring for Regensburg in the first minute, driving Nicklas Shipnoski's cutback home from 20 yards.
Sixteen minutes later the Canaries were level. Milot Rashica's cross was met by Josh Sargent, and Cantwell was there to tap home when the American's header was tipped onto the bar.
The first break came with the scores level, but it didn't take long for the Red Shorts to re-establish their lead. Leon Gawara's cross wasn't cleared by the Norwich defence, and Josh Mees gratefully fired past Gunn for 2-1.
City pulled level once again, however, Rowe, skipping inside to fire home after another failed clearance, this time from the German side. Dejan Stojanovic got a touch, but couldn't stop the ball on its way in.
There were further chances for Teemu Pukki, Danel SInani and Christos Tzolis, but Dean Smith's side were unable to turn the draw into a win.
Norwich City: First third (4-3-3): Gunn; Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, McCallum; Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Cantwell; Dowell, Rashica, Sargent. Second third (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Zimmermann, GIbson, McCallum; Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Cantwell; Springett, Hernandez, Hugill. Final third (4-3-3): McGovern; Mumba, Hanley, Tomkinson, Giannoulis; Gibbs, Sinani, McLean; Rowe, Tzolis, Pukki.
Jahn Regensburg: Stojanovic (GK) (Weidinger, 82), Gimber, Saller, Shipnoski, Thalhammer, Owusu, Albers, Guwara, Breitkreutz, Mees (Gouras, 71), Elvedi.