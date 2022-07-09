Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Pre-season friendly

SSV Jahn Regensburg

2

Albers (1), Mees (42)

Norwich City

2

Cantwell (17), Rowe (65)

Canaries draw with German second tier side in pre-season friendly

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:53 PM July 9, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM July 9, 2022
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City in possession during the Pre-season friendly match at Jahnstadion Rege

Todd Cantwell scored for Norwich City in their friendly against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City rounded off their German pre-season training camp with a 2-2 draw against Jahn Regensburg in their second fixture of pre-season.

The Canaries played three 30-minute periods against the Bundesliga 2 side, allowing their players to build on a 4-0 win over Dereham Town last week.

Andreas Albers opened the scoring for Regensburg in the first minute, driving Nicklas Shipnoski's cutback home from 20 yards.

Sixteen minutes later the Canaries were level. Milot Rashica's cross was met by Josh Sargent, and Cantwell was there to tap home when the American's header was tipped onto the bar.

The first break came with the scores level, but it didn't take long for the Red Shorts to re-establish their lead. Leon Gawara's cross wasn't cleared by the Norwich defence, and Josh Mees gratefully fired past Gunn for 2-1.

City pulled level once again, however, Rowe, skipping inside to fire home after another failed clearance, this time from the German side. Dejan Stojanovic got a touch, but couldn't stop the ball on its way in.

There were further chances for Teemu Pukki, Danel SInani and Christos Tzolis, but Dean Smith's side were unable to turn the draw into a win.

Norwich City: First third (4-3-3): Gunn; Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, McCallum; Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Cantwell; Dowell, Rashica, Sargent. Second third (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Zimmermann, GIbson, McCallum; Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Cantwell; Springett, Hernandez, Hugill. Final third (4-3-3): McGovern; Mumba, Hanley, Tomkinson, Giannoulis; Gibbs, Sinani, McLean; Rowe, Tzolis, Pukki.

Jahn Regensburg: Stojanovic (GK) (Weidinger, 82), Gimber, Saller, Shipnoski, Thalhammer, Owusu, Albers, Guwara, Breitkreutz, Mees (Gouras, 71), Elvedi.


Norwich City transfer rumours: Mumba heading to Plymouth

City in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder

City keeper training with Southend

City academy graduate completes Championship move

Connor Southwell

