Ex-City midfielder pens new deal at Middlesbrough

News

Jonny Howson has signed a new contract at Middlesbrough. - Credit: PA

Jonny Howson will face Norwich City in the Championship again next season after signing a new deal with Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old has signed a new one-year deal to remain on Teesside next season after being voted as the club's player of the season.

Howson joined Boro from Norwich back in 2017 and has been a crucial player for Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder.

The north east club hold lofty ambitions this season and hope the experienced Howson can play a major role in their plans.

Making 49 appearances in all competitions for Boro last season, Wilder was delighted to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

“We’re delighted we’ve managed to come to an agreement with Jonny,” Wilder told the club website.

"He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”

Howson made 188 appearances during his time in Norfolk, playing in the Premier League and the Championship.

He departed the club in 2017 after Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber arrived at the club.