Hugill happy to leave the ball in Smith's court

Interview

Jordan Hugill was pleased to score the opener as Norwich City were defeated by Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill believes he's done all he can as he attempts to force his way back into Dean Smith's starting 11.

Hugill scored six goals in the Canaries' pre-season campaign, but opened his competitive account for the term with a goal in last night's Carabao Cup loss to Bournemouth.

That's left City head coach Smith with a decision to make in his selection for Saturday's trip to Sunderland, after Josh Sargent scored three times in the last two Championship games.

"I feel as though I've scored goals when I've been on the pitch from the start of pre-season," said Hugill. "I've had to be patient, and hopefully another goal tonight strengthens my case, but we'll see what happens. There's not much more I can do.

"There's good healthy competition, Sarge (Sargent) has been brilliant the last few games, Pukki set the goal up tonight. We're all chucking in assists or goals, we're all doing our job in some way, so it's brilliant to see.

"Each of the strikers that are available have something different, whether that's Sargent, Pukki, Adam Idah or myself. I'd like to think that each one of us possesses a different set of skills which benefits this team.

"I've scored a goal, which is what they want from their strikers. I've just got to be ready for when that chance comes."

Questions have arisen over Hugill's future after his omission from two Championship matchday squads. The 30-year-old wouldn't be drawn on transfer speculation, however, saying: "I don't know what's going to happen.

"Ultimately I'm here, and I'm keeping my head down and working hard to be ready for the chances that are given to me. Hopefully I've done that."

The ex-Middlesbrough man's composed finish opened the scoring at Carrow Road, but he was disappointed to exit the League Cup on penalties.

"I don't know why I was out on the right wing," he continued, "but I was! It just fell to me nicely. It's nice to get the goals as a striker, but I want to win games as well, and unfortunately we didn't manage to do that.

"Considering the position we were in going into the 90th minute, I think we could have just tried to hold out that few minutes, but that's football at the end of the day. Going into the penalties, it's pot luck. We're gutted. To concede last minute is disappointing."