Cardiff yet to be offered Hugill - Morison

Interview

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has not been offered the chance to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, the former Canary has confirmed.

The Bluebirds are in the market for a forward, having struggled in front of goal so far in their Championship campaign. Hugill spent the second half of last season on loan in South Wales, leading to speculation that he could make a return this term.

Morison has now responded to this, saying: "I've not had any phone call to say 'want to take him?'. He was great for us last year. He played well and scored the other night.

"We're very choosy over what we want. it would be stupid not to be. But there’s only a select list to choose from.

"Even in that list, we see all the stuff put out and it interests me because when it's put out it feels like we're not looking at those players, but we are, and they're not available. So we need to stop talking about them. That’s just the reality.

"If someone does become available, it might be at the end of (the window). At the moment, anyone who's been mentioned or spoken about just isn’t available to us."

The Middlesbrough-born attacker scored for Norwich in their penalty shoot-out defeat to Bournemouth last week, but has struggled for game time amid stiff competition.

Josh Sargent is the league's joint second-top goalscorer with four goals, while Teemu Pukki - who scored 26 times when last in the Championship - has been used as a substitute recently.

Add to the mix Adam Idah, who is liked by head coach Dean Smith and scored upon his return from injury, and opportunities for Hugill look set to be limited.

Smith admitted ahead of that Bournemouth game that departures were possible for his fringe players, saying: "There might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere.

"We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing."