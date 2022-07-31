McLean demands more from City teammates

Interview

Kenny McLean knows he and his teammates must give more than they did in their Championship defeat to Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has admitted that the Canaries must improve if they're to mount a challenge for Championship promotion.

McLean played the full 90 minutes as City fell to a 1-0 defeat in their opening game of the 2022-23 season against Cardiff City, and called on Dean Smith's side to take ownership of their own results following the loss.

"We need to take some responsibility and stand up," he said, "because first game or not, we need to be winning games. Everybody needs to do more.

"We need to find solutions, however teams want to play against us. We need to take more responsibility to go and break teams and be creative. We should be stamping our authority on games. We've got the squad, we've got the group of players, we've got the quality there.

"We're always working and trying to improve, but right across the board we need to do more.

"That's totally down to us, the lads that are on the pitch. We've got to help each other out, give the man on the ball options, have runners, have people coming to feet. Everything that we've done in the past.

"We're all good players, we just need to take more responsibility for everything. It's not just attacking players, it's everybody. We need to be more focused in everything we're doing."

McLean wasn't totally sure what happened in the melee from which compatriot Grant Hanley earned his first yellow card of the afternoon, but told his fellow City players to expect more of the same in the English second tier.

"It was handbags," he said. "I didn't think there was much in it, I didn't see too much. I don't know how many players got booked in the end, but it was something it didn't have to be. But we're in the Championship, we need to roll our sleeves up and stand up to stuff like that.

"It's down to us to get into winning habits, because when we're doing our job, everybody's happy. When we're winning games the manager's happy, people upstairs are happy, the fans are going home happy, so we've got responsibility for a lot of people's weekends. We need to be doing more to live up to the expectation that's on us."