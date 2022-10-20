Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City appeal McLean's Luton red card

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:25 PM October 20, 2022
Kenny McLean of Norwich is sent off by Referee Oliver Langford during the Sky Bet Championship match

Kenny McLean of Norwich is sent off by Referee Oliver Langford during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/10/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed they will appeal against Kenny McLean's red card during Tuesday's Championship defeat to Luton Town.

McLean was shown a straight red after appearing to catch defender Tom Lockyer around the face from a Norwich corner, with referee Oliver Langford sending the Scot off for violent conduct.

The Canaries have now appealed against the red card in the hope of overturning the ensuing three-match ban. An official statement on the City website said: "Having reviewed the footage and spoken with the player, the club have lodged a claim of Wrongful Dismissal and Clearly Excessive Punishment."

Dean Smith stated in his post-match media briefing that he was minded to appeal, saying: I don't think it is a red card. I don't know who their player is, but he is grappling and Kenny has turned around to push him back. It is not a punch, it is not a slap. It is a push."

