News
City appeal McLean's Luton red card
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City have confirmed they will appeal against Kenny McLean's red card during Tuesday's Championship defeat to Luton Town.
McLean was shown a straight red after appearing to catch defender Tom Lockyer around the face from a Norwich corner, with referee Oliver Langford sending the Scot off for violent conduct.
The Canaries have now appealed against the red card in the hope of overturning the ensuing three-match ban. An official statement on the City website said: "Having reviewed the footage and spoken with the player, the club have lodged a claim of Wrongful Dismissal and Clearly Excessive Punishment."
Dean Smith stated in his post-match media briefing that he was minded to appeal, saying: I don't think it is a red card. I don't know who their player is, but he is grappling and Kenny has turned around to push him back. It is not a punch, it is not a slap. It is a push."