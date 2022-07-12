Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Decent enough run-out' - City fans react to King's Lynn friendly win

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:35 PM July 12, 2022
The traveling Norwich fans during the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn Pi

Norwich City fans watch on as the Canaries beat King's Lynn 2-0. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City strolled to a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn Town at the Walks, goals from Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis ensuring they maintained their unbeaten start to pre-season.

The Finn opened the scoring after a poor back-pass from Lynn's Theo Widdrington, before Tzolis combined well with Dimitris Giannoulis to round off the scoring.

City fans gave the game a mixed reception, with some worried by the performance and others recognising that it's early in pre-season to judge accurately.












Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans above and below.







