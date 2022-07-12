'Decent enough run-out' - City fans react to King's Lynn friendly win

Match reaction

Norwich City strolled to a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn Town at the Walks, goals from Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis ensuring they maintained their unbeaten start to pre-season.

The Finn opened the scoring after a poor back-pass from Lynn's Theo Widdrington, before Tzolis combined well with Dimitris Giannoulis to round off the scoring.

City fans gave the game a mixed reception, with some worried by the performance and others recognising that it's early in pre-season to judge accurately.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans above and below.