Starting XIs

Omobamidele returns for City's King's Lynn visit

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:54 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 7:22 PM July 12, 2022
Andrew Omobamidele could step up his return to full fitness in Norwich City's German tour finale

Andrew Omobamidele starts for Norwich City's visit of King's Lynn this evening. - Credit: PA

Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele returns to the starting XI for the Canaries' friendly visit of King's Lynn Town.

The Irishman has been out with a back injury for seven months, but returns for the first time tonight having trained with Dean Smith's squad throughout their trip to Germany last week.

Dutch international goalkeeper Tim Krul also features for the first time in pre-season. Krul had an extended break after joining up with his country, but will take Angus Gunn's place after the 26-year-old started both warm-up games so far.

Christos Tzolis starts for Norwich, despite heavy interest from Belgian side Club Brugge this summer. Tzolis has been told he can leave Carrow Road if the right deal is struck, but also featured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Jahn Regensburg.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden is absent from the squad and is yet to appear in yellow and green, with Smith recently expressing concerns over swelling on his knee.

Pierre Lees-Melou misses out after eceiving a knock in training, while Kieran Dowell has had an operation on a hernia and will be missing at least until City's visit Celtic and Hibernian late this month.

Norwich City starting XI (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Omabamidele, Giannoulis; Sorensen, McLean, Sinani; Tzolis, Hernandez, Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Mair (GK), Gibson, Zimmermann, Tomkinson, McCallum, Rashica, Gibbs, Rashica, Cantwell, Rowe, Springett, Sargent, Hugill.

- You can watch live analysis of the starting XIs in the video above.


