Ex-Norwich City striker set for 10-match ban

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is set for a 10-game ban from the Scottish FA. - Credit: PA

Lafferty has received a fine from his club on the incident, after a video circulated on social media showed him reacting to a man who says "up the Celts" as he poses for a photo with the former Rangers and Hearts man.

The 35-year-old also faces a Scottish FA tribunal on 20 October. He is accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule forbidding the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.

The mandatory minimum punishment for the latter is a 10-match ban, which can only be reduced "where exceptional circumstances are established".

Kilmarnock released a statement on the incident as well as confirming that an internal investigation had now been concluded, saying: "The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

"Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.

"The club has also engaged Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first-team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.

"Kyle has also committed to supporting the club’s community projects which will see him participating in Nil by Mouth's educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock's 'Football for All' programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future."

Lafferty was on Norwich's books between 2014 and 2017, spending time on loan with Birmingham City and Turkish side Caykur Rizespor amid 39 appearances, four goals and four assists for the Canaries.

He left Norfolk for Hearts, before signing for Kilmarnock in 2020 after spells with Rangers, Sarpsborg, Sunderland and Reggina.