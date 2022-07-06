Norfolk-born Hemp excited to feature at Euros

Interview

Norfolk-born Lauren Hemp is looking forward to featuring at this summer's Euros. - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born footballer Lauren Hemp has expressed her excitement ahead of playing for England women at the European Championships, which are being staged across the nation this summer.

The Lionesses kick off their campaign this evening at Old Trafford, where they’ll take on Austria at 8pm, and Hemp is looking forward to it.

“With it being my first major tournament, I’m so excited,” she said. “I don’t particularly feel much pressure so I’m just going to go there and enjoy it and see what happens. I can’t wait to get going.”

It’s been a rapid rise for the 21-year-old, who played for Norwich City as a youth player before leaving in 2016 after eight years with the Canaries.

After finishing school she joined Bristol City, spending two years in the South West before moving to Manchester City. Hemp has already made 23 international appearances, won three Women’s Super League titles, claimed two FA Cups and been PFA young player of the year four seasons in a row.

After facing Austria, the North Walsham-born forward will travel with her teammates to take on Norway at the American Express Community Stadium, before they round off their group stage with a trip to Southampton to meet Northern Ireland.

Speaking to England’s official Lionesses Live show, Hemp said of her call-up: “It was unbelievable. I was waiting for ages because I was one of the last to get told.

“I was just sat there, and I was so nervous, but to be told you’re in the squad is something you always dream of as a young child, and I definitely did.

“I can’t wait. Playing at any major stadium fills me with joy, and I’ve got so many members of my family coming as well. I can’t wait to walk out and absorb the crowd, and hopefully it’s going to be fantastic because all the group games are sold out.”

You can watch England women’s game against Austria live on BBC One this evening, with coverage starting at 7pm.