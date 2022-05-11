LEICESTER 3 CANARIES 0- Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Norwich City were beaten 3-0 by Leicester City. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 by Leicester City at the King Power stadium, goals from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy earning the three points for the foxes.

Angus Gunn and Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a series of fine saves to keep the scoresheet blank going into the half-time, the highlight of Gunn's portfolio being a reflex save to deny Vardy after the Norwich 'keeper parried James Maddison's effort into his path.

Teemu Pukki then missed a golden chance to put the Canaries ahead just before the break, but saw his effort ricochet off the inside of the post as he slipped at the vital moment.

Vardy broke the deadlock shortly thereafter, cutting inside from the left and seeing his low effort deflected off Grant Hanley's back foot and over a stranded Gunn.

Ex-Canary Maddison then added to the scoreline, smashing home with his left foot after Gunn had pushed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's low cross out to the penalty spot.





Leicester City

(4-3-3)

Leicester City's starting lineup for their Premier League fixture with Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

12 Ward (GK)

4 Soyuncu

11 Albrighton

14 Iheanacho

17 Perez

24 Mendy (on for Lookman, 46)

29 Daka

33 Thomas

Head coach: Brendan Rodgers

- Bookings:





Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's starting lineup for their Premier League fixture with Leicester City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 Krul (GK)

4 Gibson

10 Dowell

11 Placheta (on for Springett, 67)

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen (on for Rupp, 58)

21 Williams

42 Gibbs

46 Rowe (on for Rashica, 67)

Manager: Dean Smith

- Bookings:





- Added on time: 2 mins/ 1 min

- Venue: King Power Stadium

- Referee: Simon Hooper

- VAR: Michael Salisbury

KEY MOMENTS

10 - Gilmour is robbed by Tielemans, who crosses for Vardy, but the Foxes striker can only flick a difficult volley wide.

11 - Gunn can only push Maddison's long-range drive into Vardy's path, but the Norwich 'keeper pulls off a fantastic reflex save to deny the Leicester number 9.

12 - Maddison has his second opportunity from the edge of the Canaries' box, but Gunn makes another good stop, this time at his near post.

14 - Rashica's pass to an unmarked Springett is poor and the Irish youth international is denied by Schmeichel, who makes his second save to stop Pukki's rebound effort.

16 - The ball falls for Giannoulis on the edge of the box but his low drive is blocked by the legs of Schmeichel.

28 - Gunn pulls off another magnificent stop when Dewsbury-Hall squares for Lookman from close-range.

45+1 - Springett sends Pukki through on goal, but the Finn slips as he strikes the ball and it smashes the inside of the post and ricochets away.

HALF TIME – LEICESTER CITY 0-0 NORWICH CITY

54 - GOAL LEICESTER (VARDY): Barnes finds Vardy in space on the Leicester left and he cuts in and shoots. Gunn can only watch as the ball loops off Hanley's back foot and over him.

62 - GOAL LEICESTER (VARDY): Barnes finds Vardy once again and this time the Leicester striker takes it first time, driving beyond Gunn for 2-0.

70 - GOAL LEICESTER (MADDISON): Maddison makes it three with his left foot after Gunn clears Dewsbury-Hall's cross into the ex-Canary's path.

FULL TIME – LEICESTER CITY 3-0 NORWICH CITY





SNAP RATINGS: Gunn 8, Aarons 6, Hanley 5, Byram 5, Giannoulis 6, Rupp 6, Gilmour 5, Lees-Melou 6, Springett 7, Rashica 4, Pukki 5. SUBS: Sorensen 5, Placheta 5, Rowe 5.





MATCH STATS:

(Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City)

Possession: 65% - 35%

Shots: 20 - 8

Shots on Target: 8 - 5

Corners: 10 - 2

Fouls: 10 - 5