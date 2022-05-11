STARTING XIs: Gunn replaces Krul for Canaries' Leicester trip

Starting XIs

Norwich City visit the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City this evening. - Credit: PA

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been replaced by Angus Gunn for the Canaries' trip to Leicester City.

The Dutch international has made a series of errors over recent weeks and is replaced by Gunn in one of four changes made to the City side.

Academy graduate Tony Springett impressed on his debut as Norwich lost 4-0 to West Ham last Sunday, and he replaces Kieran Dowell in Dean Smith's side.

Also included are Lukas Rupp, who replaces Jacob Sorensen, and Dimitris Giannoulis, who comes in for Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams at left-back

The Canaries arrive at the King Power hoping to arrest a run of five straight defeats, the most recent of them a 4-0 home drubbing by West Ham United.

They're without long-term absentees Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah, who will miss the rest of the season alongside Josh Sargent and Kenny McLean.

The American aggravated an ankle issue when City visited Aston Villa, while McLean broke his toe during the recent Carrow Road fixture against Newcastle United.

Mathias Normann is unavailable once again after a thigh strain forced him out of the Hammers defeat. His fellow loanee Ozan Kabak is out for the rest of the season and has returned to parent club Schalke.

The Foxes are also struggling for form having failed to win their last seven games, and will see this as a good opportunity to pull themselves up from 14th.

Right-back Ricardo Pereira is unavailable, however. The injury-prone Portuguese has sustained a hamstring injury that means he won't feature again this season.

He's joined on the injury table by Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, who have both suffered knee injuries and are out for the rest of the season.

James Maddison returns from injury to start against his former side, while Wesley Fofana's late withdrawal leaves the hosts with an eight-man bench.

The last time the two sides met the Foxes ran out close winners, McLean's equaliser ruled out in a 2-1 Leicester victory.

- You can watch live analysis of the starting XIs in the video above

LEICESTER (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Vardy, Lookman. Subs: Ward (GK), Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Mendy, Daka, Thomas.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley (C), Byram, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour; Springett, Lees-Melous, Rashica; Pukki. Subs: Krul (GK), Gibson, Dowell, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gibbs, Rowe.

REFEREE: Simon Hooper

VAR: Michael Salisbury